Cancel
NEWS DISNEY THEATRICAL GROUP

Disney Theatrical Group hosts a relaxed performance of Beauty and the Beast at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

May 20, 2024
May 20, 2024
Disney News Editor
Disney News Editor

On Saturday 11 May in Brisbane, Disney Theatrical Group collaborated with Aspect, Autism Queensland and the Queensland Performing Art Centre on a special performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast the Musical.

It was a unique and inclusive performance tailored from start to finish for audiences who may need additional support, including people living with autism, so they could enjoy a musical theatre performance. The initiative is part of Disney’s efforts to make its storytelling inclusive and accessible to all audiences.


A Castmember chats to children at the relaxed performance of Beauty and the Beast at Queensland Performing Arts Centre


Disney VoluntEARS and trained volunteers from Aspect and Autism Queensland attended to support the event in Brisbane with more than 1000 guests in attendance, many attending their first theatrical performance. Award winning children's entertainer and Disney’s Access Month ambassador Emma Watkins opened the performance and welcomed families and carers to the show.


The audience enjoying a relaxed performance of Beauty and the Beast at Queensland Performing Arts Centre


Disney and Aspect worked closely over several months to consider and adjust the production, so the relaxed performance accommodated people with sensory sensitivities and the audience was cared for at all touchpoints.

Cast and crew accommodated more than 35 sensory changes to the performance including noise reduction, dimming the house lights throughout the performance, and employing visual cues (warning light system) as a ‘pre-warning’ mechanism prior to potentially overwhelming scenes or moments.


The lobby before a relaxed performance of Beauty and the Beast at Queensland Performing Arts Centre


A comprehensive visual story was created to explain the show step by step, with inclusive and welcoming language used on the official website and during the ticket buying process. Audio announcements were turned off throughout the theatre, overall capacity reduced, ticket prices lowered, and quiet rooms and quiet spaces provided and equipped with sensory coping tools.

Additional QPAC theatre staff and more than 40 volunteers were on hand to assist audience members. The performance brought families together to experience the magic of Disney at the theatre.


Some fans pose outside a relaxed performance of Beauty and the Beast at Queensland Performing Arts Centre


A relaxed performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast the Musical will be hosted at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Melbourne with a date to be announced later in the year.

To learn more about Accessibility & Inclusion for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast visit https://beautyandthebeastmusical.com.au/accessibility-inclusion/

To learn more about Aspect visit https://www.autismspectrum.org.au/

To learn more about Autism Queensland visit https://autismqld.com.au/

To learn more about Disney’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, visit

https://impact.disney.com


  • NEWS DISNEY+

    New Disney+ Ad-Supported Subscription Plan Now Available In Australia and New Zealand

    April 21, 2026

    April 21, 2026

    Apr 21

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    New Disney+ Ad-supported Subscription Plan Coming Soon in Australia and New Zealand

    March 30, 2026

    March 30, 2026

    Mar 30

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in November: New content dropping this month

    November 5, 2025

    November 5, 2025

    Nov 5

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Disney+ streams big as the presenting partner of the inaugural NBL Ignite Cup starting 8 October

    October 6, 2025

    October 6, 2025

    Oct 6

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in October: New content dropping this month

    October 1, 2025

    October 1, 2025

    Oct 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Hulu Becomes Global General Entertainment Brand on Disney+ Beginning October 9th in Australia & New Zealand

    October 3, 2025

    October 3, 2025

    Oct 3

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in September: New content dropping this month

    August 29, 2025

    August 29, 2025

    Aug 29

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in August: New content dropping this month

    July 31, 2025

    July 31, 2025

    Jul 31

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in July: New content dropping this month

    July 1, 2025

    July 1, 2025

    Jul 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in June: New content dropping this month

    June 1, 2025

    June 1, 2025

    Jun 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    ESPN on Disney+ Officially Launched with “Turn It On” Celebration

    April 17, 2025

    April 17, 2025

    Apr 17

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in May: New content dropping this month

    May 1, 2025

    May 1, 2025

    May 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in April: New content dropping this month

    March 31, 2025

    March 31, 2025

    Mar 31

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Turn It On! ESPN on Disney+ is now streaming

    March 26, 2025

    March 26, 2025

    Mar 26

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Game on! ESPN on Disney+ Launch Date Announced

    March 11, 2025

    March 11, 2025

    Mar 11

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this March: New content dropping

    February 28, 2025

    February 28, 2025

    Feb 28

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    ESPN on Disney+ A Game Changer for Sports Fans

    February 11, 2025

    February 11, 2025

    Feb 11

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in February

    January 30, 2025

    January 30, 2025

    Jan 30

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in December

    November 28, 2024

    November 28, 2024

    Nov 28

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in November, 2024

    October 31, 2024

    October 31, 2024

    Oct 31