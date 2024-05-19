Disney Theatrical Group hosts a relaxed performance of Beauty and the Beast at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

On Saturday 11 May in Brisbane, Disney Theatrical Group collaborated with Aspect, Autism Queensland and the Queensland Performing Art Centre on a special performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast the Musical .

It was a unique and inclusive performance tailored from start to finish for audiences who may need additional support, including people living with autism, so they could enjoy a musical theatre performance. The initiative is part of Disney’s efforts to make its storytelling inclusive and accessible to all audiences.









Disney VoluntEARS and trained volunteers from Aspect and Autism Queensland attended to support the event in Brisbane with more than 1000 guests in attendance, many attending their first theatrical performance. Award winning children's entertainer and Disney’s Access Month ambassador Emma Watkins opened the performance and welcomed families and carers to the show.









Disney and Aspect worked closely over several months to consider and adjust the production, so the relaxed performance accommodated people with sensory sensitivities and the audience was cared for at all touchpoints.

Cast and crew accommodated more than 35 sensory changes to the performance including noise reduction, dimming the house lights throughout the performance, and employing visual cues (warning light system) as a ‘pre-warning’ mechanism prior to potentially overwhelming scenes or moments.









A comprehensive visual story was created to explain the show step by step, with inclusive and welcoming language used on the official website and during the ticket buying process. Audio announcements were turned off throughout the theatre, overall capacity reduced, ticket prices lowered, and quiet rooms and quiet spaces provided and equipped with sensory coping tools.

Additional QPAC theatre staff and more than 40 volunteers were on hand to assist audience members. The performance brought families together to experience the magic of Disney at the theatre.









A relaxed performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast the Musical will be hosted at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Melbourne with a date to be announced later in the year.

To learn more about Accessibility & Inclusion for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast visit https://beautyandthebeastmusical.com.au/accessibility-inclusion/

To learn more about Aspect visit https://www.autismspectrum.org.au/

To learn more about Autism Queensland visit https://autismqld.com.au/

To learn more about Disney’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, visit

https://impact.disney.com



