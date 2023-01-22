Meet the Disney Munchlings, shopDisney's most delicious collectible yet

Disney Munchlings are one of the newest additions to the range of fantastic plush collectibles available at shopDisney, transforming some of your favourite iconic Disney characters into sweetly scented plush treats you’d never have imagined before!



As the tale goes, one day when the sun set on Main Street at Disneyland, Master Baker Pierre Dumonet was adding the final touches to his delicious creations.

Pierre hung his apron and left the bakery, accidentally closing the door a little too hard, causing several jars and bottles to topple over. A small bottle of magic spilled out onto his delicious concoctions below, creating the Disney Munchlings!

Disney's Munchlings debuted with three uniquely different collections, featuring some of your favourite Sweet Treats, Baked Treats and Frozen Treats. Now Disney Munchlings return with a whole batch of new scents for you to uncover, with a huge range of Fruity Finds and Garden Goodness Munchlings available now, with only the Sweet Treats range from the first release still available at shopDisney!





Each set of small Munchlings is available* in a blind box, which includes one of seven soft-stuffed scented characters in the Disney Munchlings series, but you won't know which you have until you open the box!



*At the time of publishing Munchlings sets were available online at shopDisney.