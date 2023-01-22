Cancel
NEWS SHOPDISNEY

Meet the Disney Munchlings, shopDisney's most delicious collectible yet

January 22, 2023
January 22, 2023
Reece Jackson
Author

Disney Munchlings are one of the newest additions to the range of fantastic plush collectibles available at shopDisney, transforming some of your favourite iconic Disney characters into sweetly scented plush treats you’d never have imagined before! 


As the tale goes, one day when the sun set on Main Street at Disneyland, Master Baker Pierre Dumonet was adding the final touches to his delicious creations. 

Pierre hung his apron and left the bakery, accidentally closing the door a little too hard, causing several jars and bottles to topple over. A small bottle of magic spilled out onto his delicious concoctions below, creating the Disney Munchlings! 

Disney's Munchlings debuted with three uniquely different collections, featuring some of your favourite Sweet Treats, Baked Treats and Frozen Treats. Now Disney Munchlings return with a whole batch of new scents for you to uncover, with a huge range of Fruity Finds and Garden Goodness Munchlings available now, with only the Sweet Treats range from the first release still available at shopDisney!



Each set of small Munchlings is available* in a blind box, which includes one of seven soft-stuffed scented characters in the Disney Munchlings series, but you won't know which you have until you open the box! 

*At the time of publishing Munchlings sets were available online at shopDisney.

Not a fan of chance? After something a bit bigger? Our medium plush is the perfect cuddle companion that leaves nothing to chance as you can pick and choose exactly which one of your reimagined favourite characters you'll get!

Collect your own sweet little boojiboo, as Stitch loves to call his darling Angel. Inspired by Disney's Lilo & Stitch, this Angel Açai Bowl Disney Munchling scented plush will have you singing the praises of her cute face and the darling plush berries she dons on her head.

Or wake up wide-eyed and happy with the Mike Avocado Breakfast Bagel Disney Munchling, inspired by Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

An image of the Disney Munchling plush products Angel Açai Bowl Disney Munchling and Mike Avocado Breakfast Bagel Disney Munchling, sitting on a thin wooden display shelf and surrounded by fresh fruit and vegetables.
  • NEWS DISNEY+

    New Disney+ Ad-Supported Subscription Plan Now Available In Australia and New Zealand

    April 21, 2026

    April 21, 2026

    Apr 21

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    New Disney+ Ad-supported Subscription Plan Coming Soon in Australia and New Zealand

    March 30, 2026

    March 30, 2026

    Mar 30

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in November: New content dropping this month

    November 5, 2025

    November 5, 2025

    Nov 5

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Disney+ streams big as the presenting partner of the inaugural NBL Ignite Cup starting 8 October

    October 6, 2025

    October 6, 2025

    Oct 6

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in October: New content dropping this month

    October 1, 2025

    October 1, 2025

    Oct 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Hulu Becomes Global General Entertainment Brand on Disney+ Beginning October 9th in Australia & New Zealand

    October 3, 2025

    October 3, 2025

    Oct 3

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in September: New content dropping this month

    August 29, 2025

    August 29, 2025

    Aug 29

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in August: New content dropping this month

    July 31, 2025

    July 31, 2025

    Jul 31

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in July: New content dropping this month

    July 1, 2025

    July 1, 2025

    Jul 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in June: New content dropping this month

    June 1, 2025

    June 1, 2025

    Jun 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    ESPN on Disney+ Officially Launched with “Turn It On” Celebration

    April 17, 2025

    April 17, 2025

    Apr 17

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in May: New content dropping this month

    May 1, 2025

    May 1, 2025

    May 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in April: New content dropping this month

    March 31, 2025

    March 31, 2025

    Mar 31

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Turn It On! ESPN on Disney+ is now streaming

    March 26, 2025

    March 26, 2025

    Mar 26

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Game on! ESPN on Disney+ Launch Date Announced

    March 11, 2025

    March 11, 2025

    Mar 11

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this March: New content dropping

    February 28, 2025

    February 28, 2025

    Feb 28

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    ESPN on Disney+ A Game Changer for Sports Fans

    February 11, 2025

    February 11, 2025

    Feb 11

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in February

    January 30, 2025

    January 30, 2025

    Jan 30

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in December

    November 28, 2024

    November 28, 2024

    Nov 28

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in November, 2024

    October 31, 2024

    October 31, 2024

    Oct 31