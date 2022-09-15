The D23 Wrap Up: 3 days of major announcements and magical moments at The Ultimate Disney Fan Event





This year’s D23 event, presented by VISA, bought fans exciting announcements, plenty of new content and exhilarating live performances over three days at Hall D23 inside the Anaheim Convention Centre in California.





The Studio Showcase was so epic they had to split it into two massive presentations. Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios fired the fans up with new content announcements, never-before-seen footage, and stars from Disney’s biggest streaming and theatrical titles slated for the coming months.

Read on below for a selection of content highlights from Studios and Branded Television.

Disney Parks and Experiences set a course for our local shores when Josh D’Amaro announced that for the first time, Disney Cruise Line would bring the magic of a Disney vacation to families in Australia and New Zealand! The majestic ship ‘Disney Magic at Sea’ will be sailing limited-time cruises, immersing Guests in Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars stories, beginning in late October 2023.

Also close to home, Mickey’s favourite teddy bear, Duffy, is a fan favourite in all three Disney resorts in Asia, and to the delight of fans, D’Amaro shared that Duffy & Friends will star in their very own six-episode, stop-motion animated series on Disney+ next year. As always, stay tuned to Disney.com.au for more because D23 may be over for another year but the magic of Disney 100 Years of Wonder is going to be the biggest celebration in the history of the Company.

