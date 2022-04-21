Celebrate and learn this Earth Day with Disney+

This Earth Day we set out to discover the ever-changing environment our polar bears face and how they adapt to difficulties, explore last bastions of ancient biodiversity that need to be protected, and how farmers learn through their interconnectedness with nature to build better farms.







Since 1970, Earth Day has become an effectual yearly landmark for environmental focus, education, and action - with a truly international focus on what we can all do to preserve and protect our communities by acting, innovating, and implementing change. Our new Earth Day 2022 documentary releases and extensive catalog from National Geographic and Disneynature are here to inspire and motivate you to take action.



Polar Bear

Disneynature's Polar Bear, narrated by two-time Academy Award® nominee Catherine Keener, depicts the story of a young mother whose childhood memories prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly harsh world that polar bears face today. Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson, the directing combination behind Disneynature's Penguins, are directing Polar Bear.







Explorer: The Last Tepui

National Geographic's Disney+ Earth Day special Explorer: The Last Tepui follows elite climber Alex Honnold (Free Solo) and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer and climber Mark Synnott on a grueling mission deep in the Amazon jungle as they attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1000 foot sheer cliff.

Their mission is to get Bruce Means, a famed biologist, to the summit of a large "sky island" known as a tepui. To assist Dr. Means in completing his life's work of scouring the cliff wall searching for undiscovered animal species, the team must first journey kilometers of difficult jungle terrain. This one-hour special is the newest installment of National Geographic’s long-running "Explorer" series.





The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

The Disney+ Earth Day special The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, from National Geographic, is based on the award-winning feature documentary film which tells the story of John and Molly Chester, who leave their urban lives in Los Angeles to live on a barren farm in Ventura County, where they grow delicious food in harmony with nature. The new program follows the farmers' ten-year labor of love as they transform the property into a wonderful functioning farm.

Apricot Lane Farms is a beautiful, complex environment that represents our planet's biodiversity, and this program introduces viewers to animals that will instantly burrow into their hearts, such as Emma the pig, who welcomes her new litter, and Moe, an endearing lamb who joins the family. See how farmers are using nature's interconnectedness to help enhance soil health, promote biodiversity, and regeneratively raise the most nutrient-dense food possible.