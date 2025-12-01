Stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis and Maia Mitchell return, joined by new faces Luke Bracey, Jeremy Sims and Zac Burgess.

Disney+ has announced the global premiere date for the highly anticipated second season of its Australian Original series The Artful Dodger. All episodes to stream exclusively on Disney+, and Hulu in the U.S, from February 10, 2026.

Jack’s back! The Artful Dodger returns, and he’s in deep trouble. He’s got an appointment with the noose, he’s being hunted by Inspector Boxer, Port Victory’s new lawman, and if he sees the woman he loves, Lady Belle, he’ll be hanged.

Meanwhile, Lady Belle is determined to forge her future in medicine, defying expectation and stepping into danger, driven by ambition and a love already hanging in the balance.

With Boxer competing with Jack for Belle’s affection, the crafty Fagin drags Dodger into their most dangerous heist yet, and a killer is on the loose. Get ready for an explosive season of new characters and locations with more thrills, humour, heart, invention and deception than ever.

This comedy-adventure series, co-created by James McNamara and inspired by characters from Oliver Twist, stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Pistol, The Queen’s Gambit) as Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger; David Thewlis (Landscapers, Fargo) as Fagin and Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble, The Fosters) as Lady Belle Fox.

Season two introduces exciting new characters who raise the stakes with Luke Bracey (Elvis, Hacksaw Ridge) as Inspector Henry Boxer, Jeremy Sims (Mr Inbetween) as Uncle Dickie and rising star Zac Burgess (Cruel Intentions, Boy Swallows Universe) as Phineas Golden.

Fans can expect the return of beloved characters from the AACTA Award–nominated first season. Susie Porter steps back into the role of the formidable Lady Jane Fox, joined by Damien Garvey as Governor Fox and Tim Minchin as the devious Darius Cracksworth. Lucy-Rose Leonard returns as fan-favourite Lady Fanny Fox, with Nicholas Burton as Dr Sneed and Kim Gyngell as The Prof. Luke Carroll and Vivienne Awosoga once again keep the hospital in line, while Aljin Abella, Brigid Zengeni and Albert Latailakepa are back with a bang as Fagin’s motley crew of thieves.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: “We’re excited our fan-favourite Aussie Original is back for a second season. It has more romance, adventure and razor-sharp wit, plus several new faces. “The show’s return is a testament to its local and international success and the high-calibre talent involved, both in front and behind the camera. “We’re immensely proud to be bringing quality Australian storytelling to the world stage and to have further elevated the production with intricate new costuming and sets that take audiences even deeper into the adrenaline-pumping world of The Artful Dodger.”

Filmed in Sydney Australia, The Artful Dodger Season 2 is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television’s Curio Pictures. The second season is supported by the NSW State Government through Screen NSW's Made in NSW Fund. Post, digital and visual effects were also supported by Screen NSW.

Curio Pictures’ Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner serve as Executive Producer/Producers, with James McNamara as Writer and Executive Producer.

Cameron Welsh (Foundation, Krypton) serves as Series Producer, with additional writing credits including Dan Knight, Kate Mulvany and Miranda Tapsell.

Ben Young (The Twelve, Clickbait), Ben C. Lucas (Nautilus, The Survivors), and Gracie Otto (The Artful Dodger, Ladies in Black, Heartbreak High) serve as Directors.

Season 1 of The Artful Dodger is streaming on Disney+ globally and on Hulu in the U.S now.