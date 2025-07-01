Donna Hay Christmas
Donna Hay shares her favourite tips and tricks for the ultimate festive celebration in her new four-part series, Donna Hay Christmas.
From the ultimate glazed ham to a spectacular centrepiece pavlova, Donna shows us how to master her best time-saving tips and styling ideas to maximize your time spent with family and friends. Delicious gifts, a twist on nostalgic classics and contenders for your new festive favourites all come together to create a Christmas celebration like you’ve never seen before.
Download recipes + crafts from the show
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