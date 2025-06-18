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Toy Story 5

CTC

June 18, 2025

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” and this time around it’s Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime. Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by McKenna Harris and produced by Jessica Choi, “Toy Story 5” opens only in cinemas on 18 June, 2026.

Rated: CTC
Release Date: June 18, 2025

  • Directed By

    Andrew Stanton

  • Written By

    Andrew Stanton, Kenna Harris

  • Produced By

    Lindsey Collins, p.g.a.

  • Cast

    Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee, Conan O’Brien, Tony Hale, Craig Robinson, Shelby Rabara, Scarlett Spears, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Matty Matheson, John Ratzenberger, Wallace Shawn, Blake Clark, Jeff Bergman, Anna Vocino, Annie Potts, Bonnie Hunt, Melissa Villaseñor, John Hopkins, Kristen Schaal, Ernie Hudson, Keanu Reeves, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Alan Cumming
  • This movie has not yet been classified.

Videos

  • Woody and Buzz Lightyear in Disney and Pixar's TOY STORY 5. Photo courtesy of Pixar. © 2026 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

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    Woody and Buzz Lightyear in Disney and Pixar's TOY STORY 5. Photo courtesy of Pixar. © 2026 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

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  • Smarty Pants and Jessie in Disney and Pixar's TOY STORY 5. Photo courtesy of Pixar. © 2026 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

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    Smarty Pants and Jessie in Disney and Pixar's TOY STORY 5. Photo courtesy of Pixar. © 2026 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

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  • Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen) in TOY STORY 5. Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5" releases in theaters June 19, 2026. © 2025 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. © 2025 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

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    Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen) in TOY STORY 5. Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5" releases in theaters June 19, 2026. © 2025 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. © 2025 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

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  • (L-R): Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen) and Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) in Disney and Pixar's TOY STORY 5. Photo courtesy of Disney/Pixar. © 2025 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

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    (L-R): Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen) and Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) in Disney and Pixar's TOY STORY 5. Photo courtesy of Disney/Pixar. © 2025 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

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  • Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee) in Disney and Pixar's TOY STORY 5. Photo courtesy of Disney/Pixar. © 2025 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

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    Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee) in Disney and Pixar's TOY STORY 5. Photo courtesy of Disney/Pixar. © 2025 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

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  • (L-R): Bullseye and Jessie (voiced by Joan Cusack) in Disney and Pixar's TOY STORY 5. Photo courtesy of Disney/Pixar. © 2025 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

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    (L-R): Bullseye and Jessie (voiced by Joan Cusack) in Disney and Pixar's TOY STORY 5. Photo courtesy of Disney/Pixar. © 2025 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

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  • BUZZ LIGHTYEARS! -- The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” and in the case of Buzz Lightyear, "back" is an understatement. Fifty commemorative Buzz Lightyear action figures, stuck in toy mode, are searching for Star Command and they just might make considerable problems for everybody. Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by McKenna Harris and produced by Jessica Choi, “Toy Story 5” opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026. (concept art). © 2024 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

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    BUZZ LIGHTYEARS! -- The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” and in the case of Buzz Lightyear, "back" is an understatement. Fifty commemorative Buzz Lightyear action figures, stuck in toy mode, are searching for Star Command and they just might make considerable problems for everybody. Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by McKenna Harris and produced by Jessica Choi, “Toy Story 5” opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026. (concept art). © 2024 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

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  • Concept art of characters from the upcoming Disney/Pixar movie "Toy Story 5."

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    Concept art of characters from the upcoming Disney/Pixar movie "Toy Story 5."

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