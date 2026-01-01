+ More crime
Welcome couch detectives! Star on Disney+ solves the mystery of what to watch with the best crime dramas, all in one place, all the time. Case closed.
Criminal Minds (S1-14)
An elite team of FBI profilers analyse the country’s most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again. As the team evolves together, the Behavioural Analysis Unit continues its dedication to using their expertise to pinpoint predators’ motivations and identify their emotional triggers in the attempt to stop them.
Season 15 arrives from August 6, streaming on Star on Disney+
Bones (S1-12)
Dr. Temperance Brennan is a highly skilled forensic anthropologist who works at the Jeffersonian Institute and writes novels as a sideline. When the standard methods of identifying a body are deemed useless--when the remains are so badly decomposed, burned or destroyed that CSI gives up-- law enforcement calls in Brennan for her uncanny ability to read clues left behind in the victim's bones. Most law enforcement is unable to handle Brennan's intelligence, her drive for the truth, or the way she flings herself headlong into every investigation. FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth is the exception. A former Army sniper, Booth mistrusts science and scientists--the "squints," as he calls them, who pore over the physical evidence-- when it comes to solving crimes. But even he cannot deny that the combination of his people-smarts and Brennan's scientific acumen make them a formidable team.
Watch the complete series of Bones on Star on Disney+
Castle (S1-8)
Rick Castle is one of the world's most successful crime authors. But when his rock star lifestyle isn't enough, this bad boy goes looking for new trouble - and finds it working with smart, beautiful detective Kate Beckett. As they solve a new crime together each week, their partnership grows. Together they might just write a whole new chapter in crime-solving.
Watch the complete series of Castle on Star on Disney+
Burn Notice (S1-7)
A sexy, action-packed one-hour series starring Jeffrey Donovan as Michael Westen, a blacklisted spy. When spies get fired, they don’t get a letter from “human resources” – they get burned.
Watch the complete series of Burn Notice on Star on Disney+
Stumptown (S1)
Based on the graphic novel series, Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.
Watch the complete series of Stumptown on Star on Disney+
Body Of Proof (S1-3)
As the new Medical Examiner for the Philadelphia Police Department, the intellectually formidable but emotionally challenged Dr. Megan Hunt deals with issues in her personal life as she defies police protocol to bring criminals to justice and peace to victims and their families.
Watch the complete series of Body Of Proof on Star on Disney+
The Killing (S1-4)
The Killing is based on the wildly successful Danish television series Forbrydelsen and tells the story of the murder of a young girl in Seattle and the subsequent police investigation. The Killing ties together three distinct stories around a single murder including the detectives assigned to the case, the victim's grieving family, and the suspects. Set in Seattle, the story also explores local politics as it follows politicians connected to the case. As the series unfolds, it becomes clear that there are no accidents; everyone has a secret, and while the characters think they've moved on, their past isn't done with them.
Watch the complete series of The Killing on Star on Disney+
Big Sky (S1)
In this Star Original Series private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.
Watch the first season exclusively on Star on Disney+
Lie To Me (S1-3)
Tim Roth stars as Dr. Cal Lightman, the world's leading deception expert who studies facial expressions and involuntary body language to discover not only if someone is lying, but why. Based on the real-life scientific discoveries of Dr. Paul Ekman, the series follows Lightman and his team of deception experts as they assist law enforcement and government agencies to expose the truth behind the lies.
Watch the complete series of Lie To Me on Star on Disney+
Secrets and Lies (S1-2)
The explosive power of people's secrets and lies takes centre stage when a murder disrupts their seemingly normal lives. New questions arise about who can be trusted and what people will do to keep their private indiscretions from ruining their lives.
Watch the complete series of Secrets and Lies on Star on Disney+