Disney+ is coming

It’s confirmed! Disney+ is launching in Australia and New Zealand on 19 November.

Disney+ is the brand new streaming service from Disney bringing you Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic and more, all in one place. From launch, Disney+ will have exclusive new shows including The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series which takes us back to the real life East-High once again and a timeless live action retelling of the 1955 animated classic Lady and the Tramp. Of course you’ll be able to enjoy Disney’s unprecedented library of film and television entertainment too, including Captain Marvel, Beauty and the Beast, Finding Dory and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

To get you excited and counting down the days, here’s a sneak peek of what's to come from 19 November 2019.

